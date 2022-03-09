Advertisement

Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness bill into law

The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill on name, image and likeness rules in Kentucky has become law.

The bill passed overwhelmingly in the full House, with only two lawmakers voting no. The bill outlines how college athletes can make money through NIL deals.

Lawmakers said it would put guardrails on deals that were not put in place by the NCAA.

Governor Beshear signed the legislation at a Wednesday morning ceremony. John Calipari, Mark Stoops, Kyra Elzy, and Rhyne Howard all attended.

Calipari lobbied for the bill earlier this year and Governor Beshear signed an executive order last year to allow NIL deals to go forward this season.

