BGPR brings back Bunny Hop Trail March 26

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spring is just around the corner, and what better way to ring in the new season than to go to Bowling Green Parks and Recreation’s Bunny Hop Trail. BGPR is partnering with Step Stone Family and Youth Services, and the Warren County Public Library to host the event.

“It’s really cool for us to be bringing back the second annual Bunny Hop Trail, with Bowling Green Parks and Rec, just a continuation for us as a department to try to reach our community in creative ways,” Cameron Levis with BGPR said.

The Bunny Hop Trail will be March 26th from 3-6 p.m. at Preston Miller Park.

“You walk along the trail, we’ll have various activities available for participants to take part in,” Levis explained. “A lot of stuff focused on physical fitness, so as you walk that trail, you might stop at a certain spot and hop like a bunny 10 times, as you walk along the backside, we’ll have a story trail, provided by the Warren County Public Library.”

Food trucks will also be in attendance this year! It is a free, family-friendly event. If there are organizations locally that want to be a part of this, they can call to 270-393-3734.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.