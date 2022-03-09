Dragons take down Purples 58-50, first 4th Region Championship since 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Omari Glover led the Dragons with 18 as they defeat Bowling Green 58-50 for Warren Central’s first 4th Region Championship since the 2019 season.

Central would go into the half up 33-26, but the Purples outscored the Dragons 15-6 to go into the 4th quarter 41-39. Warren Central would turn it on outscoring Bowling Green 19-9 in the fourth to take the Championship.

“Last year we got knocked out. So they wanted to win this one for themselves and that’s been the whole thing they’ve talked about” Head Coach Will Unseld said. “We got a great group of kids man special group, I’m proud of the way they handle themselves.”

The Dragons’ senior leader Jaiden Lawrence ended the night with eight points and nine rebounds.

“This means the world because we’ve been working all season just for this moment right here,” Lawrence said. “To get back to Rupp too, I didn’t get to go my sophomore year because COVID so it means so much.”

Purples Turner Buttry scored a game-high 21 points and three assists in his final game as a Purple.

Warren Central will now head to Rupp Arena for the 2022 UK HealthCare Boy’s Sweet 16® they will play Region 7 Champion Male on March 17. Tipoff is set for 11 am eastern.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.