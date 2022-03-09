Advertisement

Dragons take down Purples 58-50, first 4th Region Championship since 2019

4th Region Championship
By Brett Alper
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Omari Glover led the Dragons with 18 as they defeat Bowling Green 58-50 for Warren Central’s first 4th Region Championship since the 2019 season.

Central would go into the half up 33-26, but the Purples outscored the Dragons 15-6 to go into the 4th quarter 41-39. Warren Central would turn it on outscoring Bowling Green 19-9 in the fourth to take the Championship.

“Last year we got knocked out. So they wanted to win this one for themselves and that’s been the whole thing they’ve talked about” Head Coach Will Unseld said. “We got a great group of kids man special group, I’m proud of the way they handle themselves.”

The Dragons’ senior leader Jaiden Lawrence ended the night with eight points and nine rebounds.

“This means the world because we’ve been working all season just for this moment right here,” Lawrence said. “To get back to Rupp too, I didn’t get to go my sophomore year because COVID so it means so much.”

Purples Turner Buttry scored a game-high 21 points and three assists in his final game as a Purple.

Warren Central will now head to Rupp Arena for the 2022 UK HealthCare Boy’s Sweet 16® they will play Region 7 Champion Male on March 17. Tipoff is set for 11 am eastern.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BG Jewelry Store Theft
Crime Stoppers: Jewelry Store Theft
Jamie L. Robbins
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman found
Snow looks likely Friday into Saturday
Increasing sunshine today, tracking end of the week snow
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Jamarion Sharp
College basketball’s tallest player: Profiling Jamarion Sharp’s rise to stardom

Latest News

Bowling Green defeats Letcher County Central 58-45
Purple Girls advance to Sweet 16 Quarterfinals
Luke Frampton
Tops Begin Quest for C-USA Title in Thursday’s Quarterfinals
Hilltoppers reflect on honors
Hilltoppers reflect on honors
Lady Toppers fall to the Lady Blazers
Lady Toppers fall to the Lady Blazers in C-USA Tournament
Lady Toppers exit C-USA Tournament
Lady Toppers Exit C-USA Championship with Loss to UAB