Families still waiting on tornado relief funds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three months, tornado survivors are still trying to find some type of relief for the damages left behind by the deadly storms.

Bowling Green resident Andrea Sexton says, “We had one tree fall directly on our house. We had this big tree here. There was another tree that fell in the driveway so we really couldn’t get out of our alleyway. We had another tree fall into like the middle...it missed our car by just like this much.”

Many are still at a loss and some cannot afford insurance.

Even those who “are” insured did not get any relief funds from FEMA.

Cole Claybourn says, “Thankfully, we’ve had a lot of generosity from people in the community which has been really awesome. So where maybe the federal government was not able to provide anything, we’ve had people in the community and friends reach out and help that way monetarily.”

Last week Governor Andy Beshear sent out checks worth up to 25-hundred dollars through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Checks only apply to those who filed tornado related insurance claims and can be expected in the mail by the end of the week.

Claybourn says having insurance at this time has been beneficial.

“I know for me personally I’m grateful that we have it because you never know when that situation is going to arise where you’re going to need it. Obviously, it sucks to have to pay for it, but it sucks even more to have to buy all of your stuff back,” says Claybourn.

The main focus of these agencies is to help with long-term recovery, and that could take anywhere from 18 to 24 months.

The money sent out by the governor is said to help with insurance deductibles.

Tornado survivors are still wondering when they will be able to get back on their feet and back in their homes after the damage that has been done.

