Increasing sunshine today, tracking end of the week snow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Steady showers moved in overnight and a few lingered early this morning. Clouds will begin to decrease, so we should see some blue sky by the afternoon.

Clouds will decrease today

A warming trend is on the way

Snow is looking likely Friday night to Saturday morning

Thursday will start chilly, but should be pleasant with sunshine and highs near 60. Most of Friday is great with temperatures warming to the lower 60s. Clouds will increase and it will be breezy! By Friday evening things take a turn and we will start watching precipitation move in. Rain will eventually transition into snow, with snow showers continuing overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Plan for accumulating snow and travel impacts. Stay with the WBKO First Alert Weather Team as we continue to fine tune this forecast and eventually lay out some snowfall predictions.

Behind the snow showers will be a blast of arctic air, with highs struggling to hit the 30s on Saturday. It will be very windy too, so it will feel even colder. Temperatures plummet to the teens Saturday night, but we rebound nicely Sunday afternoon. Highs will be back to the 60s by early next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers, then clouds to sun High: 57 Low: 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60. Low: 38

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Rain transitions to snow at night. High:62 Low:0 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 81 (1925)

Record Low Today: 10 (1932)

Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Pollen Count: 4.5 (Low-Mod)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 0.65″ (-0.59″)

Yearly Precip: 12.27″ (+3.32″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

