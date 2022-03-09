Advertisement

Kentucky Senate OKs statewide Imagination Library program

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has voted to establish Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program statewide.

The legislation now heads to the House for a vote.

With the goal of inspiring a love of reading, the voluntary program gifts books each month to children from infancy to 5 years old, free of charge to families, through funding that will be shared by Parton, Kentucky’s state government and community partners.

