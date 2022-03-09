Lawmakers forward Senate version of Kentucky budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A new version of the state budget has cleared another legislative hurdle.

The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee advanced their version of the state budget Wednesday in an 8 to one vote. Senator Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, was the only one who voted against it.

“The budget is our ultimate policy document. Hundreds of pages. We received it for the first time in committee and 15 minutes later we are voting on it. There’s no way to know what’s in it, what priorities we are pushing forward in Kentucky,” Sen. McGarvey said. “That is not how legislation is supposed to be pushed through. That’s not how we should do it here.”

Then, Wednesday afternoon, the full Senate voted 30-6 to pass the bill.

DEVELOPING: State Senate passes spending plan that includes 10% state worker raises and $500 tax rebates, 30-6. pic.twitter.com/FCnUfC2R0I — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 9, 2022

The budget spends more than $25 billion over two years.

It includes a 10 percent pay raise for state workers, a hike in classroom money for schools to allow flexibility for districts to hand out their own raises, and millions for a major overhaul of the state park system.

“We have worked diligently for 10 years that we shore up the Commonwealth Pension Fund. And then, secondarily, begin to make sure we have money in the savings account and now we are able to start investing back. It’s a long-term process,” said Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill.

The budget is different from the House version and what Gov. Beshear wanted. One of the key differences is the Senate budget does not include funding for full-day kindergarten.

Some Democrats who spoke out against the bill said education was increased but fell short in other areas.

“That means we have cash available. $4 billion. We have never had that before,” said Sen. Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington. “And yet, we don’t fund universal pre-K, which we would have enough to do that, Mr. President, for 20 years.”

Since the Senate bill is different from the House version, a conference committee will have to be formed to iron out the differences.

