Advertisement

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 80, is reportedly engaged to girlfriend, 47

Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific...
Robert Kraft attends day one of Homecoming Weekend on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly getting a new ring to add to his collection.

People Magazine reports the 80-year-old is engaged to his 47-year-old girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger announced their engagement at a gala event Saturday.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft for nearly 50 years before she died of ovarian cancer.

Kraft and Blumberg are believed to have been dating since 2019, the same year Kraft was accused of paying for sex acts at a spa.

A Florida appeals court later ruled that police violated the rights of Kraft and 24 others arrested in connection to the case when they secretly installed cameras inside massage rooms.

Prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

Since then, the couple has been seen at a number of social events together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BG Jewelry Store Theft
Crime Stoppers: Jewelry Store Theft
Jamie L. Robbins
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman found
Snow looks likely Friday into Saturday
Increasing sunshine today, tracking end of the week snow
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Jamarion Sharp
College basketball’s tallest player: Profiling Jamarion Sharp’s rise to stardom

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Sesame Street cast attends the "Defying Inequality" Broadway concert, a celebrity benefit for...
Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
Cruiser hit
VIDEO: Nebraska police cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child