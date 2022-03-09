Advertisement

‘PossAbilities’ Expo comes to Knicely Conference Center this weekend

By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Formerly known as the Special Needs Expo, the PossAbilities Expo will take place this Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re going to have, lots of performances, lots of fun activities for the kids and families to do,” Emily Cosby who is a board member for the event, said. “But, there are going to be several areas set up that are all going to be divided up by their sort of resource, activity or specialization.”

The event will celebrate people with disabilities, and also show what resources the community has to offer. From a fashion show, to free health screenings, even food trucks, there will be plenty for everyone to do.

“We are from a wide variety of organizations in this community from all over,” Cosby said. “So it was important to us to make sure that the vendors are from the BRADD area that those who live in surrounding counties, and those who live here within the Bowling Green City Limits as well feel like they have access to what is available to them.”

For more information you can visit Possabilitiesexpo.org, or visit the event’s Facebook Page. It is free to attend, and will be held at the Knicely Conference Center.

