SCORE Program at the Simpson County Detention Center helps inmates start over

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Second Chance Offender Rehabilitation Education Program or SCORE is a program at the Simpson County Detention Center that is helping inmates become productive members of society.

“The SCORE Program was It was developed to reduce the recidivism rate,” says Jailer Eric Vaughn.

“We developed this program, and it was, it was, it’s not just handed out, the residents had to work for it, they had to go through a series of classes,” adds Vaughn.

The classes are helping the inmates like Scott Crouch re-integrate back into society.

“I feel good about myself, I like me again, I didn’t use, I didn’t use to like me, you know, the way that I was in the program, it helped me through that,” adds Crouch.

The classes are also helping the inmates gain financial independence by repaying outstanding debts back to society

“Those monies that they make, we set them up a bank account, they pay up any restitution that they owe the community, they pay off their child support. So when we set them when they serve out, they don’t owe anything,” adds Vaughn.

Jailer Vaughn adds that the program is aiding by turning tax burdens into taxpayers in the Bluegrass.

“It’s unreal, the money that we’re saving, and it’s not all about money, it’s about human beings and getting their lives back together. But we’re saving money across the state, and helping people get their lives back,” Vaugh also explains.

Crouch had a rough past being in and out of jail. He recalls integrating into the program and says he’s grateful for the peace it has granted him.

“Me personally, it’s been a life-changing experience, I worked myself into a competitive position at a reputable job, and it does it doesn’t stop when you leave. Originally, I’m an addict, and for most of my life, drug use caused me bad choices, which ended me up incarcerated, that’s where those classes came in. In the beginning, they straightened me out, they helped me straighten me out,” adds Crouch.

He also adds that all the ties he once broke with his family, have been amended.

Jailer Vaughn adds that as part of the program, the inmates are also taught to give back to the community in any way they can.

He says the program has also benefited other counties in Kentucky and has also expanded into Tennessee.

