SKYCTC announces new merit scholarship for incoming freshmen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College is announcing a new scholarship for incoming first-time, first-year students named the SKYCTC Merit scholarship.

The Merit scholarship will be awarded to students based on their GPA in high school. This scholarship must be activated within 12 months of high school graduation and is not available to transfer students.

The award is an annual amount dispersed half in the fall term and half in the spring term with the following award amounts:

A student with a high school GPA of 4.0 will receive a $4,000 scholarship

A student with a high school GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 will receive a $3,000 scholarship

A student with a high school GPA of 3.0 to 3.49 will receive a $2,000 scholarship

A student with a high school GPA of 2.5 to 2.99 will receive a $1,000 scholarship

This scholarship is renewable for a total of four consecutive semesters, excluding the summer semester, or until the completion of an associate degree, whichever comes first.

A student’s SKYCTC GPA will be used to determine eligibility for the renewal award and the renewal award cannot exceed the initial award amount.

For more information visit here.

