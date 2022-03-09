A Wild Finish to the Week on the Way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine returned Wednesday, warming temperatures back into the 50s. The warming trend continues Thursday into Friday before a MAJOR change happens Friday night!

More sunshine for Thursday

Thursday will start chilly, but should be pleasant with sunshine and highs near 60. Most of Friday is dry with temperatures warming to the lower 60s. Clouds will increase and it will be breezy! By Friday evening things take a turn and we will start watching precipitation move in. Rain will eventually transition into snow, with snow showers continuing overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Plan for accumulating snow and travel impacts. At this time, we are forecasting 1″-3″ of snow, with our eastern sections having the best chance of seeing the highest totals. Once snow moves out very early Saturday morning, VERY cold air takes over. Wind chills will plunge into the single digits at times Saturday! A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is up for the period Friday night into Saturday for the combination of accumulating snowfall and very low temperatures/wind chills.

First Alert Weather Days Friday night into Saturday (WBKO)

Stay with the WBKO First Alert Weather Team to keep up with latest forecasts, and download the WBKO Weather App!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 58. Low 36. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain changing to snow in the evening. Turning colder late. High 62. Low 20. Winds SW at 11 mph.

SATURDAY: Blustey and much colder. Few flurries possible early, otherwise partly sunny. High 31. Low 16. Winds NW at 15 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 54

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 81 (1925)

Record Low: 10 (1932)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 12.25″ (+3.34″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 4.5 (Low - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.