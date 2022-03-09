WKUPD on the hunt for new dispatchers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Do you like serving your community, or perhaps want to enhance your career path in law enforcement?

The Western Kentucky Police Department might be the spot for you.

Currently, the department is on the hunt to hire new dispatchers.

Melissa Bailey the public information officer with the agency spoke on the benefits of the journey of becoming a dispatcher for the department.

“If you are a student or looking to go back to school to finish your degree or to even obtain a degree, while you’re a full-time employee here you have a tuition waiver, so you can go to school for free and obtain your degree, and if you have children or married your spouse and children receive a half-price tuition,” says Bailey.

Bailey adds that those interested in the position will then go on to the dispatch academy in Richmond, which the WKU Police Department also pays for.

Those interested can apply here.

