BG Hot Rods to host annual Fan Fest Event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Are you ready to welcome spring with baseball season?

The Bowling Green Hot Rods is inviting the south-central Kentucky community to their Annual Fan Fest this Saturday at the ballpark. The event will be open to all ages from 11 am - 1 pm.

At the event, fans will be able to get a firsthand look at stadium improvements, new ballpark concessions, and a chance to win a brand new TV courtesy of McGown TV Sales and Service.

WBKO News spoke directly with their general manager, Eric Leach, for more details. “We’re excited to finally have baseball around the corner. We’re going to be sampling some new concession items... you’ll be able to sample the brand new slushies that we’re going to be having this year and our new pulled pork sandwiches that are gonna be served out of the concession stands... and then also something fans on Twitter voted for, ‘our Flaming Hot Cheetos hot dog.’”

Leach also confirmed that the Hot Rods will be playing games as scheduled despite the M-L-B lockout.

In addition, season ticket holders can pick up their packages and individual tickets will be going on sale.

