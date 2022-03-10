Combating the opioid crisis and the rise of fentanyl in the state

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is a problem that can affect anyone, opioid abuse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70% of the nearly 71,000 drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid.

“I went down the wrong road a couple of years ago, I ended up losing a lot of things that I cared about hurting my family and I ended up going to rehab in Mayfield and it turned my life around,” said Amanda Hagan, who went through the journey of recovery at AppleGate Recovery to battle her addiction. “I told myself over and over and over, I’m going, I’m going and I wouldn’t go but finally I did go. And I don’t regret it a bit, it’s the best decision that I ever made.”

Hagan said being away from her family made her realize many things, the one thing that motivated her more than anything was not being there for her father when he was sick and she was away in rehab, she says he became her biggest motivation. She also said she was able to get on the journey of recovery with her husband.

“We’ve got a home here, we’ve got jobs now everything’s great, it’s better than it ever has been plus my relationship with my parents, my sisters, it’s all better than it’s ever been,” said Hagan.

“If anybody is struggling with opioids or addiction, you’re not alone, there is treatment for it,” said Lindsey McAllister, a therapist at AppleGate.

AppleGate Recovery is an addiction treatment center that focuses on opioid addiction but instead of taking the typical approach of working with patients as a whole, the facility tailors each treatment plan for the needs of their patients.

McAllister talked about what services are being offered at AppleGate.

“The first kind of part of that process would be to meet with me or one of the providers here and we would do an assessment and intake and so that’s just to determine if the services are right for them if this is the level of care that would benefit them the most,” said McAllister. “Not only are they meeting with the provider that provides their medication prescriptions, one on one, I meet with clients and patients one on one as well and so in addition to the medication, there is the therapy component that is such a huge, huge part of this.”

But it is not just the opioid crisis Fentanyl overdose deaths are also rising in numbers in the Bluegrass.

“Last year, we seized over 8,000 tablets 4,000 appeared to be oxycodone, 4,000, another 4,000 appeared to be Xanax, when in fact, they were actually fentanyl-based,” said Tommy Loving, the executive director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.

“The scary part about fentanyl is just how lethal such a small, small dose can be,” said McAllister.

“70% of the overdose deaths contain fentanyl and that’s in simplistic terms, that’s the root cause of most of the overdose deaths,” said Loving.

McAllister adds that they see firsthand the fear in people with the rise of fentanyl in the state.

