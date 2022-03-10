Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Jewelry Store Theft

By Gene Birk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say on Saturday March 5, 2022 two men entered a Bowling Green jewelry store.

One began asking about buying merchandise, and wanted to see what they had in the back of the store. While he distracted the employee, the other man opened the back of the display case, and removed a Rolex watch and bracelet. The two men then left the store.

Later the employee noticed the jewelry that was missing, and was able to view the theft on surveillance footage. The suspects are described as two African-American males. One was wearing a black tee shirt, black ball cap, blue jeans, and glasses. The other was wearing light colored pants, a tan hooded sweatshirt, and a black Lacrosse brand hat.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

