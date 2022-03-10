Gas prices affect local businesses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Along with the general public, companies all over the country are trying to compromise with the rising gas prices.

Bowling Green’s own TAZ Trucking has had to make adjustments to how they operate on a daily basis.

Wendell Honeycutt says, “We’ve had to raise the credit limits and the purchase limits on our fuel cards because they were maxing out before they could fill up the truck.”

Customers depend on TAZ Trucking to deliver their goods and services, and the price of diesel is upwards of five dollars a gallon.

“The trucks fill up usually every day. It will cost a thousand dollars sometimes to fill up one truck, so will all the trucks on the road we’re spending over 120-thousand dollars a week on fuel,” says Honeycutt.

Other people rely on companies such as Uber and Lyft to make extra money.

Local driver Larry Duncan says, “We drive constantly. That’s what we do. Every time gas prices go up that is just going to reduce the amount of money that we’re going to take home. It really kind of disincentivizes drivers from wanting to drive when gas prices get this high.”

Duncan says he hopes he does not have to stop driving, but it’s all a waiting game.

“So far it hasn’t really affected how much I’m going out, but at some point I’m sure it will. You have to just wait to see if it’s worth it or not, and I know a lot of drivers have already stopped driving or not driving as much as they used to just because of the gas prices,” says Duncan.

Businesses and independent contractors hope prices will subside.

Honeycutt says, “If they would drop a little bit that would be better for everyone. The fuel surcharge would again lag behind, so we actually make more money.”

