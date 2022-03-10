Advertisement

Kentucky panel passes ban on older transgender athletes

Mom advocates for her 8-year-old transgender daughter. She wants her to be able to participate...
Mom advocates for her 8-year-old transgender daughter. She wants her to be able to participate in sports.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - A Kentucky House panel has advanced legislation that would bar older transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college.

The bill cleared the state Senate last month. It was amended Wednesday to extend the ban to college.

The Republican-backed measure now heads to the house.

Numerous GOP-dominated states have adopted similar bans, though the bans have been challenged in several states as violations of federal law.

In almost every one of those states, sponsors have been unable cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera
Winter weather moves in this evening
Snow moves in this evening, with bitter cold weather tomorrow
BG Jewelry Store Theft
Crime Stoppers: Jewelry Store Theft
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in effect
A Wintry BLAST Friday Night!

Latest News

Paint'n place back open
Paint'n place is back open, three months after the devastating tornadoes
KSP prepares for winter storm
KSP prepare ahead of winter storm
BG social media star opens a dance studio
Bowling Green social media star opens dance studio on state street
Former Columbia police chief indicted
Former Columbia Police chief indicted
FEMA deadline
FEMA deadline