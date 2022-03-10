Pleasant today ahead of snow and brutal wind chill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will be a perfect March day, with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of snow showers and windy weather.

Seasonably pleasant today with highs in the upper 50s

Rain transitions to snow Friday evening, snow continues overnight

Wind chills in the teens expected on Saturday

Most of Friday is dry with temperatures warming to the lower 60s. Clouds will increase and it will be breezy! By Friday evening things take a turn and we will start watching precipitation move in. Rain will eventually transition into snow, with snow showers continuing overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Snow to arctic blast

Plan for accumulating snow and travel impacts. At this time, we are forecasting 1″-2″ north and west of Bowling Green, 2″-4″ in BG, and 4″ or more east of the city.

SNOWFALL PREDICTIONS Not a huge change from this morning, but a little more fine tuned. There will likely be some melt... Posted by Ariella Scalese on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Once snow moves out very early Saturday morning, VERY cold air takes over. Wind chills will plunge into the single digits at times Saturday!

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is up for the period Friday night into Saturday for the combination of accumulating snowfall and very low temperatures/wind chills. This cold snap is short lived! We will be back to the 50s Sunday afternoon, with 60s and 70s on the way next week.

