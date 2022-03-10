Advertisement

Purple Girls advance to Sweet 16 Quarterfinals

Bowling Green defeats Letcher County Central 58-45
Bowling Green defeats Letcher County Central 58-45(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In the opening round of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 Tournament, the Bowling Green Girls completely dominate Letcher County Central 58-45 to advance to the Quarterfinals.

The Purples started the game slow leading by only two at the end of the first quarter, then pulled away in the second for a 10 point lead at halftime.

“That’s what we preach all year long is just sit down, guard and rebound the basketball aggressively, which increases our chances to have a chance to advance and win” Head Coach Calvin Head said.

Bowling Green later pulled away in the fourth leading by as much as 19.

Seniors Meadow Tisdale and LynKaylah James led the way combining for 33 points and nine rebounds.

The Purples will look to be one of the final four teams in the state tournament as they take on Cooper Friday March 11. Tipoff is set for 6pm eastern at Rupp Arena.

