Road project aims to increase safety in northern Kentucky

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a project intended to help drivers in Covington travel north on the interstate is slated to begin this month.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says construction of a Texas Turnaround that will help move traffic north on Interstate 71/75 will begin on March 16 if weather permits.

Engineer Bob Yeager says that drivers coming onto the interstate from Fourth Street in Covington must cross multiple lanes of traffic on a bridge to go north.

He said the turnaround will “provide more time for drivers to safely change lanes.”

The project is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 1.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

