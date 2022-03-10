BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Chesley Craine, guidance counselor at Franklin Elementary. The Kindergarten Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Ourselves” which uses storybook characters in read-aloud and hands-on activities to introduce the role people play in an economy. Through engaging, volunteer-led activities, young students learn about individual choices, money, the importance of saving and giving, and the value of work. Ms. Craine’s favorite thing about JA is that it “prepares students to be life and career ready in an age-appropriate way.” She also said, “I was a volunteer for JA before becoming a teacher and last year was my first year using the program with my kindergarten students. Throughout the school year we discuss choices, consequences, wants, needs, and setting goals. When we begin the program at the end of the school year, it is amazing to see them use these concepts in an economic way. The students are excited to learn and discuss their future career goals. It is so sweet to hear them discuss ways they would give back to their communities and help others with their ‘saved money’!”

