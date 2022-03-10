Advertisement

Tinder makes background checks available

Tinder is teaming up with nonprofit Garbo to provide background checks to users.
Tinder is teaming up with nonprofit Garbo to provide background checks to users.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tinder is making criminal background checks available on its dating app.

Starting this week, users will see a background check tool in the app’s safety center.

It’s part of a partnership between Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, and Garbo, a nonprofit background check provider focused on gender-based violence awareness and prevention.

Garbo currently searches public records of arrests, convictions and sex offender registries across the U.S. where accessible.

Tinder is giving users two free background checks to start.

For non-Tinder users, or subsequent searches, people can buy one, three or five credits from Garbo for $2.50 each, plus a processing fee.

Garbo said it has more than a billion records of violent and harmful behavior.

The company warns that most violent people never interact with the criminal justice system, however, so it doesn’t want to create a false sense of security.

Instead, the background check is part of its overall mission to educate and support people regarding the issue of gender-based violence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera
Winter weather moves in this evening
Snow moves in this evening, with bitter cold weather tomorrow
BG Jewelry Store Theft
Crime Stoppers: Jewelry Store Theft
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in effect
A Wintry BLAST Friday Night!

Latest News

Paint'n place back open
Paint'n place is back open, three months after the devastating tornadoes
KSP prepares for winter storm
KSP prepare ahead of winter storm
U.S. Ambassador to the UN knocks down Russian narrative that Ukraine has a biological weapons...
U.S. Ambassador down plays Russia's claim of bio labs in Ukraine
Some Ukrainian teachers are going above and beyond to keep a routine for their their students...
Ukrainian teachers use distant learning as war worsens
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Crossing Trump: 2 S.C. Republicans take different approaches