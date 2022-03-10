Tops Begin Quest for C-USA Title in Thursday’s Quarterfinals

FRISCO, Tx. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball begins its quest for a title in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament at 6 p.m. CT Thursday in Frisco, Texas. WKU will face Louisiana Tech.

WKU has reached at least the semifinals of its conference tournament in 14 of the last 16 tournaments played. It’s 22-5 in the quarterfinal round dating back to 1983.

GAME 32

C-USA Tournament Quarterfinals

Louisiana Tech (21-9) vs. WKU (19-12)

March 10, 2022 | 6 p.m. CT

Ford Center at The Star | Frisco, Texas

BROADCAST

Listen: Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship), C-USAtv Audio (free), Varsity Network (Randy Lee, pxp | Hal Schmitt, analysis)

Watch: Stadium/WKU PBS (Josh Appel, pxp | Tim Scarborough, analysis)

Live Stats: C-USA Stats

TOP STORYLINES

• WKU will be trying to secure its 48th 20-win season Thursday. Only Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA, Kansas and Louisville have more 20-win seasons than WKU. The Hilltoppers are one of 14 schools in the nation to have won at least 20 games in each of the previous four seasons.

• As of Monday, WKU leads the country in fewest fouls per game (11.3) and ranks fifth in total blocks (183), sixth in blocks per game (5.9), 21st in total steals (262), 30th in steals per game (8.5), 39th in field-goal percentage (47.1%) and 50th in defensive rebounds per game (27.1).

• Last week, junior center Jamarion Sharp was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Men’s National Defensive Player of the Year. This is the second straight year WKU has put a player on the list, with Charles Bassey making the semifinals for the award last season. WKU is one of two schools, along with Richmond, to have a player represented the last two years, and the only school to have two different players represented.

• Jamarion Sharp is the tallest player in college basketball at 7 feet, 5 inches. He’s also the tallest player in the history of the Hilltopper program. As of Monday, Sharp led the nation in total dunks (85), total blocks (142) and blocks per game (4.6), and was second in block percentage (17.4%).

• Sharp has more blocks himself this season (142) than 315 Division I programs have as a team, which is 90% of all D-I teams. He also holds the WKU record for most blocks in a season.

• Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight is one of three players in the country averaging at least 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal per game this year. He ranks ninth nationally in total assists (176) and 13th in assists per game (5.7).

