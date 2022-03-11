Advertisement

KSP advises to drive only when necessary for winter weather

KSP is encouraging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel while conditions could be dangerous
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As winter weather enters the Bowling Green area, Kentucky State Police are encouraging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel when conditions are dangerous.

KSP says if individuals do have to travel, review road conditions, clear windows, and be patient while driving.

KSP also advises reducing speed and wearing a seatbelt.

Kentucky State Police will update road conditions in their post districts, as they become available on social media.

“Make sure you get your gloves, blankets, warm clothing, charger, cell phones up in the case. If you are in a situation where you have to call law enforcement or your emergency situation we can get to,” said KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the...
Man caught with 74 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in Kentucky, police say
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Suspect in Kentucky mansion murder confesses to unsolved crime: court docs
Beautiful Saturday morning in eastern Warren County.
MARCH SNOW: Winter makes one last stand, bringing inches of snow in SoKY
Winter weather moves in this evening
Snow moves in this evening, with bitter cold weather tomorrow
A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Latest News

Paint'n place back open
Paint'n place is back open, three months after the devastating tornadoes
John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery opens its doors to the public
John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery opens its doors to the public
KSP prepares for winter storm
KSP prepare ahead of winter storm
Possabilities Expo
Possabilities Expo celebrates people with disabilities
Dr. John J. Johnson
Gallery recognizes Simpson County man’s work in social justice