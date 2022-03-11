KSP advises to drive only when necessary for winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As winter weather enters the Bowling Green area, Kentucky State Police are encouraging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel when conditions are dangerous.

KSP says if individuals do have to travel, review road conditions, clear windows, and be patient while driving.

KSP also advises reducing speed and wearing a seatbelt.

Kentucky State Police will update road conditions in their post districts, as they become available on social media.

“Make sure you get your gloves, blankets, warm clothing, charger, cell phones up in the case. If you are in a situation where you have to call law enforcement or your emergency situation we can get to,” said KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.