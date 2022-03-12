Advertisement

Breonna Taylor: Two years later, what’s changed?

It’s been nearly two years since Breonna Taylor’s death, and Louisville's mayor said the city has made many improvements during that time. However, some communi
By Tori Gessner
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been nearly two years since LMPD’s botched raid that ended in Breonna Taylor’s death, and Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said the city has made many improvements during that time.

However, some community members believe more needs to be done.

Fischer’s office issued a press release listing measures the city has taken since March 13, 2020.

Louisville Metro Police hired a new police chief, Erika Shields. The city banned no-knock warrants in Louisville. The public safety group, Hillard Heintze, conducted a top to bottom review of LMPD and highlighted weak areas of the department. A Civilian Review and Accountability Board was also tasked with reviewing LMPD disciplinary cases.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

In addition, Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were fired from LMPD for their actions the night of the raid, a decision the city said it still stands by.

Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.

Earlier this month, a jury found Hankison not guilty.

Because of that verdict, some community leaders believe the city’s measures haven’t made enough of a positive difference when it comes to equality.

“The question to the city of Louisville is ‘What’s changing now?’” Lamont Collins, founder and CEO of Roots 101 African American Museum said. “We know the verdict is always not guilty, but what is the city going to do from this point on? Has it changed anything? We’ll know as time goes on, but I know the Black community has been traumatized since the time we’ve been in America, and we see that trauma still continue today.”

Justice 4 Louisville, a group working to provide services and advocating for the community held a town hall Friday discussing where the Black community goes from here.

Metro Councilman Jecorey Arthur suggested the community speak up when it comes to issues that affect them.

“Anytime something comes up the white community doesn’t like, our phones are ringing off the hook, our emails are filled up with people advocating for what they oppose or what they support, but our community, too often, is absent,” Arthur said.

Other speakers said moving forward, the public should focus on the three “pillars of change” - protest, policy, and politics.

Justice 4 Louisville will host a variety of events through March 13 in honor of Taylor.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the...
Man caught with 74 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in Kentucky, police say
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Suspect in Kentucky mansion murder confesses to unsolved crime: court docs
Beautiful Saturday morning in eastern Warren County.
MARCH SNOW: Winter makes one last stand, bringing inches of snow in SoKY
Winter weather moves in this evening
Snow moves in this evening, with bitter cold weather tomorrow
A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Latest News

Paint'n place back open
Paint'n place is back open, three months after the devastating tornadoes
John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery opens its doors to the public
John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery opens its doors to the public
KSP prepares for winter storm
KSP prepare ahead of winter storm
Possabilities Expo
Possabilities Expo celebrates people with disabilities
Dr. John J. Johnson
Gallery recognizes Simpson County man’s work in social justice