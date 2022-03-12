Brutally cold tonight, warmer Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was FRIGID this Saturday afternoon! Our highest temperatures only made it to the upper 20s today. We’ll stay in the 20s this evening before even colder air awaits tonight.

Sunday planner (wbko)

Temperatures will stay well below freezing through tonight and fall to the upper teens. Luckily, sunshine has melted most snowfall on main roads and interstates. However, slick spots and black ice will still be a concern mostly for rural and secondary roads. Make sure you show us your snow pictures via this link. Though Sunday morning will feature temperatures in the 30s, we’ll be warmer through the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Beyond this, we’re tracking a warming trend! Sunny skies and spring-like conditions are expected through the work week. Daytime highs climb to the mid 60s through Tuesday before we reach the low 70s by the mid-week. Scattered showers make a return by Friday, but we’ll still be mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Remember that daylight saving time will begin at 2:00am Sunday morning. The sunrise for tomorrow will be at 7:00am and the sun will set at 6:51pm.

⏰Remember to spring your clocks forward an hour for Sunday!⏰ Though it'll come at the cost of some sleep, we'll see longer days of sun ahead🌞. pic.twitter.com/T1pyxhBdrg — Raquel Dominguez (@RaquelD_wx) March 12, 2022

Cold tonight, but warmer Sunday!

