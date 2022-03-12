Advertisement

Brutally cold tonight, warmer Sunday!

Temperatures sink to the teens tonight.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was FRIGID this Saturday afternoon! Our highest temperatures only made it to the upper 20s today. We’ll stay in the 20s this evening before even colder air awaits tonight.

Sunday planner
Sunday planner(wbko)

Temperatures will stay well below freezing through tonight and fall to the upper teens. Luckily, sunshine has melted most snowfall on main roads and interstates. However, slick spots and black ice will still be a concern mostly for rural and secondary roads. Make sure you show us your snow pictures via this link. Though Sunday morning will feature temperatures in the 30s, we’ll be warmer through the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Beyond this, we’re tracking a warming trend! Sunny skies and spring-like conditions are expected through the work week. Daytime highs climb to the mid 60s through Tuesday before we reach the low 70s by the mid-week. Scattered showers make a return by Friday, but we’ll still be mild with highs in the upper 60s.

Remember that daylight saving time will begin at 2:00am Sunday morning. The sunrise for tomorrow will be at 7:00am and the sun will set at 6:51pm.

Cold tonight, but warmer Sunday!

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the...
Man caught with 74 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in Kentucky, police say
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Suspect in Kentucky mansion murder confesses to unsolved crime: court docs
Beautiful Saturday morning in eastern Warren County.
MARCH SNOW: Winter makes one last stand, bringing inches of snow in SoKY
Winter weather moves in this evening
Snow moves in this evening, with bitter cold weather tomorrow
A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Latest News

Looking ahead
Frigid tonight, warmer air plunges in for Monday
Cold tonight, but warmer Sunday!
Cold tonight, but warmer Sunday!
Beautiful Saturday morning in eastern Warren County.
MARCH SNOW: Winter makes one last stand, bringing inches of snow in SoKY
Snowy Friday night
Snowy Friday night