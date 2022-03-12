Advertisement

Former Columbia Police Chief indicted by federal grand jury for stealing drug money

A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment charging the former Columbia Chief of police
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment charging the former Columbia chief of police.

Court documents say Jason Cross stole over $25,000 from the police department’s evidence locker and the city’s drug purchase fund.

Cross is charged with one count of violating Title 18, which makes it a federal offense for a city employee to steal more than $5,000 from a city that received over $10,000 in federal assistance in a calendar year.

If convicted, Cross faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the...
Man caught with 74 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in Kentucky, police say
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Suspect in Kentucky mansion murder confesses to unsolved crime: court docs
Beautiful Saturday morning in eastern Warren County.
MARCH SNOW: Winter makes one last stand, bringing inches of snow in SoKY
Winter weather moves in this evening
Snow moves in this evening, with bitter cold weather tomorrow
A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Latest News

Paint'n place back open
Paint'n place is back open, three months after the devastating tornadoes
John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery opens its doors to the public
John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery opens its doors to the public
KSP prepares for winter storm
KSP prepare ahead of winter storm
Possabilities Expo
Possabilities Expo celebrates people with disabilities
Dr. John J. Johnson
Gallery recognizes Simpson County man’s work in social justice