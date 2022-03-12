Former Columbia Police Chief indicted by federal grand jury for stealing drug money

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment charging the former Columbia chief of police.

Court documents say Jason Cross stole over $25,000 from the police department’s evidence locker and the city’s drug purchase fund.

Cross is charged with one count of violating Title 18, which makes it a federal offense for a city employee to steal more than $5,000 from a city that received over $10,000 in federal assistance in a calendar year.

If convicted, Cross faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

