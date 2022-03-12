Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dr. John O’Brien

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Dr. John O’Brien has been serving the community as a veterinarian in Warren County for decades.

“I’m really thankful for Dr. O for his team who helped my horse,” says Weston Drury whose horse was helped by Dr. O’Brien.

“When we have emergencies, he’s always right there. He’s super busy, so he’s in and out constantly, but anytime I’ve ever needed anything, I’ve just been able to call and he’d leave the medicine at the front desk or whatever I needed,” adds Haley Drury, Weston’s mom.

For Haley Drury, Dr. O’Brien gave her family a glimmer of hope when their family horse Rose got injured on Christmas Eve.

“He did take a chance on her just to try to get her to where she could be comfortable and we weren’t sure at that point if he was ever going to be able to ride her again. We just wanted her to be comfortable because she’s given so much to us by letting our eight-year-old run her so he did that for us,” added Drury.

Drury says Dr. O ultimately saved her horse’s life now her son and their horse Rose are getting ready to compete at the end of the month in the Kentucky Junior Rodeo.

“We’re super excited, she’s healed up really well and exceeded all of our expectations so she’s done really good. We just want to say thank you, thank you for always being there, thank you for taking the chance on Rose and try, you know, given her best shot to get her, you know, just comfortable. But I mean, they, we couldn’t say thank you enough, really, he’s just awesome. And I know so many others feel the same way about him,” also says Drury.

