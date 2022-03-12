Advertisement

“March Magic” Special Olympics state basketball tournament returns to Louisville

2022 Special Olympics KY Basketball Tournament
2022 Special Olympics KY Basketball Tournament(Lauren McCally)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “March Magic” returned to Louisville on Saturday with the Special Olympics Kentucky 2022 State Basketball Tournament and Team Skills Competition. This is the sporting event’s first return to the city after a three-year layoff due to COVID.

What began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970, Special Olympics Kentucky has expanded to serve more than 10,200 athletes statewide annually, the release said.

Located at 1900 Watterson Trail, MidAmerica Sports Center hosted its fifth State Tournament, and sixth overall Special Olympics Kentucky event with more than 400 athletes competing.

Games began at 8 a.m., with 34 teams competing in the bracketed State Tournament, battling for state championships in nine divisions, the release said. To view tournament brackets, click here.

In addition to the teams competing in the State Tournament, nine teams participated in the Team Skills Competition at Berrytown Community Center, measuring the teams’ abilities in six basic basketball skills.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the...
Man caught with 74 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in Kentucky, police say
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Suspect in Kentucky mansion murder confesses to unsolved crime: court docs
Beautiful Saturday morning in eastern Warren County.
MARCH SNOW: Winter makes one last stand, bringing inches of snow in SoKY
Winter weather moves in this evening
Snow moves in this evening, with bitter cold weather tomorrow
A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Latest News

Paint'n place back open
Paint'n place is back open, three months after the devastating tornadoes
John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery opens its doors to the public
John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery opens its doors to the public
KSP prepares for winter storm
KSP prepare ahead of winter storm
Possabilities Expo
Possabilities Expo celebrates people with disabilities
Dr. John J. Johnson
Gallery recognizes Simpson County man’s work in social justice