“March Magic” Special Olympics state basketball tournament returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “March Magic” returned to Louisville on Saturday with the Special Olympics Kentucky 2022 State Basketball Tournament and Team Skills Competition. This is the sporting event’s first return to the city after a three-year layoff due to COVID.

What began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970, Special Olympics Kentucky has expanded to serve more than 10,200 athletes statewide annually, the release said.

Located at 1900 Watterson Trail, MidAmerica Sports Center hosted its fifth State Tournament, and sixth overall Special Olympics Kentucky event with more than 400 athletes competing.

Games began at 8 a.m., with 34 teams competing in the bracketed State Tournament, battling for state championships in nine divisions, the release said. To view tournament brackets, click here.

In addition to the teams competing in the State Tournament, nine teams participated in the Team Skills Competition at Berrytown Community Center, measuring the teams’ abilities in six basic basketball skills.

