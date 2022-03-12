MARCH SNOW: Winter makes one last stand, bringing inches of snow in SoKY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Maybe the groundhog was right? South-central Kentucky got a taste of winter, as a snow system dropped several inches of snow across the area.

According to WBKO Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde, the official storm total for Bowling Green in Friday night’s snow was 5.1″ and brought our seasonal snow total to 15.5″, our snowiest season since 2015-’16!

Snow amounts of 4-6″ were common for most, with lesser amounts to the west/northwest.

Many of you submitted photos of the beautiful snow. If you have photos or videos you’d like to submit, click on “Add Media” button below, or click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.