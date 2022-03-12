Advertisement

MARCH SNOW: Winter makes one last stand, bringing inches of snow in SoKY

Beautiful Saturday morning in eastern Warren County.
Beautiful Saturday morning in eastern Warren County.(Rebecca Crabtree)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Maybe the groundhog was right? South-central Kentucky got a taste of winter, as a snow system dropped several inches of snow across the area.

According to WBKO Chief Meteorologist Shane Holinde, the official storm total for Bowling Green in Friday night’s snow was 5.1″ and brought our seasonal snow total to 15.5″, our snowiest season since 2015-’16!

Snow amounts of 4-6″ were common for most, with lesser amounts to the west/northwest.

Many of you submitted photos of the beautiful snow. If you have photos or videos you’d like to submit, click on “Add Media” button below, or click here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the...
Man caught with 74 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in Kentucky, police say
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Suspect in Kentucky mansion murder confesses to unsolved crime: court docs
Winter weather moves in this evening
Snow moves in this evening, with bitter cold weather tomorrow
A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Latest News

Paint'n place back open
Paint'n place is back open, three months after the devastating tornadoes
John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery opens its doors to the public
John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery opens its doors to the public
KSP prepares for winter storm
KSP prepare ahead of winter storm
Possabilities Expo
Possabilities Expo celebrates people with disabilities
Dr. John J. Johnson
Gallery recognizes Simpson County man’s work in social justice