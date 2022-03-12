The Paint’n Place to host grand opening this Saturday, three months after devastating tornados

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - March 11, 2022 marks three months since several tornados ravaged through Bowling Green, destroying homes, iconic streets and businesses.

Now, three months later, The Paint’n Place is getting ready for its grand opening on Saturday.

“We’re just so glad that we’re back, we’re so glad to be back in a part of this community. You get to walk back in and your, your business, unlike some of the other ones we’re still standing, and so that’s, it’s a neat time for us to be able to come back into the community, says Amanda Talley at The Paint’n Place.

Amanda Talley recalls walking to her business back in December.

“We get this phone call December 11, that says there’s been this tornado and we come out here and everything’s devastated,” says Talley.

“Luckily, for us, it was mostly external. I mean, there’s a lot of external damage. And we did have some things in here that were broken, obviously, just because of the force of the wind but it was, its things that can be replaced,” added Talley.

She says her customers have expressed nothing but excitement for the business to reopen its doors.

“We have a pile over there on the table and we call it our tornado pile because we’re going to make a collage or something out of it and it’s just random pieces, but it’s like I look at that and I think the first day we came here, just what a mess, it was, you know, just everything and I look now and it looks normal and that’s a great feeling,” also says Talley.

“I just encourage every other business owner to just to stay strong and keep going and I encourage the community of Bowling Green to support small businesses because, you know, it’s hard on us and but we want to give it back to the community as well,” added Talley.

The Paint’n Place will hold their grand opening on Saturday, they will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

