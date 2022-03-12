Purples’ girls season ends in Sweet 16 Quarterfinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Purples could not overcome a 12-0 Jaguar run to start the game and fall to Cooper 55-47 in the Quarterfinals of the Sweet 16 State Tournament.

“If you’re going to lose one at Rupp Arena, that’s the way to lose one, fight and going down fighting, so I’m extremely proud of it.” Head Coach Calvin Head said.

Bowling Green would get into foul trouble early, all three of their leading scorers, LynKaylah James, Meadow Tisdale, Tanaya Bailey fouled out to end the game.

We dug ourselves a hole and just couldn’t just couldn’t come out of it. Every time we got close, they would make a big play to kind of turn the momentum.” Head said.

In the second quarter, Purples’ Tanaya Bailey went down with an ankle injury and had to be carried off the court, she came back in the second half later finishing the game with 17 points.

“I was hurting but I didn’t want to let my team down, this is something we’ve been working for all year.” Bailey said. It’s something that we want to accomplish as a team so I felt like that I had to go out there and do what I had to do to my team out.”

Bowling Green finishes the season at 29-8, Meadow Tisdale in her final game of the season finished with seven points and six rebounds, LynKaylah James finished with 11 and seven rebounds.

