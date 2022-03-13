Gallery recognizes Simpson County man’s work in social justice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dr. John J. Johnson is a prominent figure to the community of Franklin, recognized in Simpson County but also on a national level for his work striving for justice and human rights for everyone especially people of color.

“So at age 18, Mr. John Johnson understood his assignment and special calling of being a boss for many and advocating for the rights of others,” says Kavin Johnson, one of Dr. Johnson’s sons.

To commemorate his legacy, The John J. Johnson Legacy Gallery is a curation of Johnson’s lifelong achievements officially opened its doors to the public on Saturday, showcasing some of Johnson’s Civil and Human rights activities.

“The meaning of the gallery is to let everyone know what activities have taken place, what struggles have happened along the way to help us to be able to have the freedom we have today,” explained Gloria Johnson Edmonds, Dr. Johnson’s daughter.

“This is significant because the house is here on the street named John Jay Johnson Avenue in his honor,” she adds.

“In 1964, Dad became one of the youngest presidents of any adult NAACP branch in the nation. He made impacts right here in a small town in Kentucky,” also says, Kavin Johnson.

But Dr. Johnson’s passion to help others went beyond Simpson County.

“He understood that the calling on his life was to help equalize the world and make impacts nationally,” says Kavin Johnson.

And for Dr. Johnson, Franklin in Simpson County has always been his home.

“We’ve had other institutes across the country, reach out to Dad about possibly sharing some of his artifacts and dad just kept saying, it just doesn’t feel right yet you know, I just don’t feel right. And if I can, if I can ever get it to Franklin, like ever give to Franklin, that’s where I want to be,” recalled Kavin Johnson.

Dr. Johnson who has been retired for several years was also in attendance at the ribbon-cutting.

“None of you had to come and I thank God for your friendship,” Dr. Johnson expressed.

“Thank you, John Jay Johnson, for bringing justice, authenticity, and true love to focus, you have been what this world has been waiting for.”

The Johnson family is grateful to the African American Heritage Center for allowing them to put the gallery inside the Brooks-Wright Center, they add that the gallery will be available for tours, and group tours.

The gallery is located on 405 John J. Johnson Avenue in Franklin, Kentucky.

