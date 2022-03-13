Isenbarger ties for Fifth in High Jump at NCAA Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Track & Field senior high jumper Katie Isenbarger tied her own program record at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday afternoon, clearing 6-foot and tying for fifth. The fifth-place finish also makes her a First Team Track & Field All-American, becoming the program’s first female First Team All-American since now-Olympian Jessica Ramsey in outdoor shot put in 2014.

“What an outstanding day for Katie and our program,” said Director of Cross Country/Track & Field Brent Chumbley. “We couldn’t have planned it better. We wanted to stay loose through 1.83 meters (6-foot), and after that everything was just for fun. She did that perfectly. This is a testament to who Katie is as a person, and how she approaches everything she does. Today is proof that great things happen to great people.”

Isenbarger cleared 5-8, 5-10 and 6-0 on each of her first passes. The 6-0 mark ties her collegiate personal best and the program’s indoor record that she set earlier in the season to qualify her for the national championships.

The Zionsville, Ind., native was the only non-Power Five representative to finish inside the top-seven individuals. She tied LSU’s Abigail O’Donoghue who had the third best height in the nation headed into the championships.

Isenbarger is the program’s first indoor First Team All-American since Emmanuel Dasor competed in the 400 in 2016. Her t-5th finish is Chumbley’s best individual NCAA finish ever in his 20+ years of coaching at the Division I level.

