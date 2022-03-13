Advertisement

Possabilities Expo celebrates people with disabilities

Possabilities Expo
Possabilities Expo(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Formerly known as the special needs expo, the ‘Possabilities Expo’ took place on Saturday at the Knicely Conference Center.

The event celebrates people with disabilities and also showcased the resources available to the community.

Booths were set up through the center showing the services they offer, those who visited were able to ask questions and get to know more about the organizations.

One woman who currently has custody of her niece who has special needs moved to Bowling Green two years ago so she was able to see and learn more about the organizations that can help in the care of her niece.

“It’s very, very important because I have a special needs niece that I get custody of when she was 18 months old, and honestly, until I moved to Kentucky two years ago, I was not aware of all of the opportunities that did exist and because she goes to The Kidz Club, they told me some things, so I’ve learned to advocate for her and bringing us all together just makes it easy for you to find the resources because they’re not just out there laying around if you don’t know where to go,” says Sharon McElrath, who attended the expo.

