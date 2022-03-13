Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the Bowling Green ballpark

Live music at the event.(wbko)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several folks joined in on the fun earlier today for the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Bowling Green ballpark.

The event consisted of green beer, coffee, Irish themed food, outdoor games, and more. The 21+ celebration made sure everyone was kept safe from the bitter cold with heat lamps and live music to dance to as well.

WBKO News spoke with Eric Leach, the Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of the Hot Rods, for more details. “It’s just for fun! Part of it is reuniting with friends because this is kind of our first big event heading into 2022, so it’s a lot of people we haven’t seen for a long time. It’s also opening our doors and just getting prepped and ready for huge season ahead!” he said.

