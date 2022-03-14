BG Shakery brings gourmet milkshakes to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just in time for the warmer months, gourmet milkshakes have arrived in Bowling Green.

The BG Shakery opened its doors Thursday. 10% of sales were donated to the Center for Courageous Kids.

Owner, Brandon Farley, says he’s been thinking about this kind of business for over a year after visiting the ‘Legendary Milkshake Bar’ in Nashville.

”Bowling Green does not have anything like this and never had anything like this. So I was just thinking about it. One, why has no one done it yet? Two, am I crazy about thinking about doing this. So, the opportunity came about to get this space and everything kind of worked out. It took about a month or so for us to really do and I had a great support system to get to this point. Once we opened the doors, it was pretty overwhelming, let’s put it that way. The response was great and everyone’s been fantastic that’s came out and supported us,” Farley said.

The 3,000-square-foot space – formerly home to the Nine20Live barbecue restaurant and, before that, the Hangry Jack’s restaurant – is located on Scottsville Road. Farley said it was the perfect location.

BG Shakery serves 14 different milkshakes with a featured milkshake every month.

Farley says one of the most popular milkshake is one he named after his 4-year-old daughter called, ‘The Sloan Special.’

BG Shakery will be open from 11 PM until 9 PM Sunday through Thursday and from 11 AM until 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

