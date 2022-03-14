Bowling Green hosts welcoming event for Afghan refugees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow didn’t stop Bowling Green from giving a proper welcome to over 350 Afghan evacuees who were resettled in Bowling Green since October 2021.

The event featured a resources fair targeting key community information necessary for the successful integration of our newcomers, recreational activities for over 150 children, complete with a culturally appropriate meal to welcome our new neighbors.

The event was coordinated by the City’s International Communities Liaison Division and in partnership with the Islamic Center of Bowling Green KY, GO bg Transit, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, The Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green Fire Department, Warren County Skills U Adult Education, Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Refuge Bowling Green, Community Partnership for Refugee & Immigrant Families, Fairview Community Health Center, KY STEPs Behavior Health Services, International Center of Kentucky, BG Parks and Recreation, Taz Trucking’Inc, Living Hope Baptist Church, Richpond Baptist Church, WKU Enactus, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro, Warren County Public Library, WKU Pre-College Strings Program and dozens of mentors, volunteers and neighbors extending a warm welcome.

