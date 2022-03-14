Advertisement

Bowling Green’s Blaze Pizza to celebrate Pi Day

The highly anticipated Blaze Pizza Pi Day celebration returns today
The highly anticipated Blaze Pizza Pi Day celebration returns today(Shutterstock Custom)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blaze Pizza in Bowling Green is celebrating Pi Day today with the store’s 9th annual $3.14 pizza deal.

New and existing Blaze Pizza Loyalty Rewards members who sign up on the Blaze app on or before Pi Day, will receive a one-time use reward for any 11-inch original crust pizza for just $3.14.

The offer is good from March 14 through the end of the month, March 31.

The Pi Day offer can be redeemed by all Blaze Loyalty Rewards members online or in-restaurant.

Blaze Pizza offers dine-in, carry-out, curbside service and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app and third-party delivery partners.

For additional Blaze Pi Day information, visit here.

