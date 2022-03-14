Breonna Taylor’s mother goes to Washington seeking justice for daughter’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, met with federal prosecutors in Washington D.C. on Monday asking questions about the civil rights investigation into her daughter’s death.

“For me, I’m trapped in March the 13th, 2020,” Palmer said. “I don’t know how people could think I could just move on, that I could just walk away from this thing.”

The closed door meeting happened two years and one day after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment by Louisville Metro Police officers.

No one has been found guilty of criminal wrongdoing. Palmer and her supporters said they emerged from the Department of Justice meeting with affirmations.

“They affirmed that they are looking under every stone,” attorney Benjamin Crump said, “at every possible civil right violation that could have happened that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.”

The meeting lasted 45 minutes. Crump said the meeting included Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and representatives of the DOJ offices in Washington and Louisville both in-person and by telephone.

(Story continues below)

“They heard from (Palmer) directly that she reminded them Breonna was a real person,” Crump said. “And I think (for) General Clark and others, it was very emotional sitting there listening to Ms. Palmer say I was denied justice in Kentucky.”

After the meeting, supporters delivered a petition to the DOJ they said was signed by more than 18 thousand people around the country, seeking justice for Breonna Taylor.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.