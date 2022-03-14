Advertisement

FEMA: More than $64M in aid OK’d after Kentucky tornadoes

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says more than $64 million in federal assistance has been approved for people in Kentucky affected by deadly storms and tornadoes three months ago.

Some of the aid has been in the form of temporary housing in Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, and Warren counties.

The total includes FEMA grants, U.S. Small Business Administration loans, National Flood Insurance Program claims, and Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Nearly 80 people were killed when the nighttime storms roared through Kentucky Dec. 10-11. Monday is the last day for homeowners and renters who had damage or losses to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jason Wheat
Morgantown man charged with robbery at a Glasgow Subway
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Judge makes ban on Bob Saget autopsy records release permanent
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery brings gourmet milkshakes to Bowling Green
The highly anticipated Blaze Pizza Pi Day celebration returns today
Bowling Green’s Blaze Pizza to celebrate Pi Day
Welcome dinner for Afghan refugees
Bowling Green hosts welcoming event for Afghan refugees

Latest News

Glasgow robbery arrest
Glasgow Robbery Arrest
College street fire
College street fire
BG shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
Man indicted for murder
Man indicted for murder in Ohio County
COVID-19 2 years later
COVID-19: 2 years later