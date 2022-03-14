Frigid tonight, warmer air plunges in for Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was much warmer today in comparison to Saturday! Highs this afternoon soared into the mid 50s, which puts us closer to that average mark as we approach mid-March.

Looking ahead (wbko)

We’ll see temperatures tumble to near freezing into our nighttime hours. The good news is that if you’ve been liking the warmer weather today you’ll love this forecast! Sunny skies and spring-like conditions are expected through the next several days. Daytime highs climb to the mid 60s through Tuesday before we reach the low 70s by St. Patrick’s Day. Widely scattered showers make a return on Friday along a frontal boundary, but we’ll still be mild with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll be cooler to start the weekend, but spotty showers will be possible by then.

Though this weather is becoming more pleasant, it certainly comes at a price. Moderate to high levels of pollen are expected this work week, so make sure grab those allergy medications.

Pollen forecast (wbko)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60. Low 40. Winds S at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High 65. Low 42. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 68. Low 46. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 54

Today’s Low: 21

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 85 (1918)

Record Low: 10 (1916)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.13″ (-0.82″)

Yearly Precip: 12.75″ (+3.09″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 9 (High - Trees)

