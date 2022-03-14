Advertisement

Jagoe Homes to start construction for 300+ homes in Owensboro

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - New housing opportunities are coming to Owensboro. Jagoe Homes will be starting construction on 330 homes on more than 100 acres of land.

Heather Stone, a subdivision being built just off of highway 60 will feature various different sizes and types of homes.

The area will also have a 25 acre park, 5 different water features and a mile and a half of biking and hiking trails.

Jagoe Homes co-owner, Scott Jagoe, says this new venture will be the third largest community they’ve built in the city and a great option for people wanting to live on that side of town.

”Well, it’s just another opportunity for people to live on the west side,” Jagoe says. “There’s just not a whole lot of opportunities. We’ve certainly had a few communities there in the past. We finished up Winstone there a couple years ago. We have Bluegrass Commons that’s finishing up as well. So, as those are done we’re just going to make sure there is still housing on the west side of Owensboro.”

Jagoe says the entire residential area will take about seven years to get completely done, but they hope to start offering homes by the third and fourth quarter of this year.

