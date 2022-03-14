Refugees settling in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Refugees from all over the world have settled in Bowling Green.

The affordability of living, availability of jobs, and the hospitality of the people is what allows refugees to thrive in this community.

CEO of the International Center of Kentucky, Albert Mbanfu, says there are multiple challenges that refugees face every day.

Mbanfu says, “Many of them do not speak English, so the English language becomes a barrier. Places where they can go to receive services is also an issue because they don’t know the city. They don’t know which resource is available.”

The biggest need for refugees right now is transportation and to have mentors who can help them acclimate.

“Like any other person, when you find yourself in a new environment, adapting will take some time. We are fortunate that we have a group of mentors...people who live in the community who are willing to hold your hands and show them around,” says Mbanfu.

Over the past two months, the International Center has accomplished great success with 90 refugees obtaining job in the area.

Mbanfu says, “Before...we were placing many of these refugees that come in out of the county. We were sending them as far as to Cromwell, but the remarkable success we have recorded in the past couple of months is that all of the refugees and paroles we’ve sent to work...they are working within city limits.”

The main goal is to give refugees what they need to have a better life, and for them to give back to the community in return.

“Our overall goal at the International Center is to make sure that all of the refugees who are approved to come into the United States we receive them, provide them with accommodation, get them jobs, make sure that the learn English, enroll their kids in school, and to put themselves on that path of self-sufficiency where they can start taking care of themselves and their families and contributing to the development of Bowling Green and Warren County in general,” Mbanfu explained.

