REWARD: Missing “Woody” doll

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nicole Ra Wilson of Glasgow is offering a 100-dollar reward to bring her grandson’s doll home.

Greyson is 14 months old, and “Woody” has been with him since he was born.

“Woody” has been missing for almost a week, and their family is not complete without him.

Family friend, Gabby Houchens says, “‘Woody’ wears a size four Luvs diaper, he has Sharpie marks behind his ears, the letter ‘G’ on one foot, and the name ‘Ethan’ on the other.”

Houchens also says, “We really, really, really want him back. There have been some tears shed and some gas spent that is not cheap around here. So if you find him please don’t hesitate to let us know. We need him back.”

If you happen to find “Woody,” contact Nicole Ra Wilson on Facebook.

