Advertisement

Seasonable sunshine for the final Monday of winter

Highs in the 60s this afternoon
A Sunny Start to the Week
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snow was on the ground to start the weekend, but with highs in the 50s yesterday afternoon we saw a lot of melt.

  • A warming trend is on the way this week
  • St. Patrick’s Day weather is looking like gold
  • Rain returns on Friday

Today will be a beautiful, but at times breezy day with highs in the lower 60s this afternoon. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s. More clouds move in on Wednesday and there may be a brief light passing shower. It looks like most of the rain will stay to our south. Thursday is St. Patrick’s day and we are getting really lucky with our weather. Look for clouds and sun with highs in the lower 70s.

St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day(WBKO)

Luckily the rain holds off until Friday, so any parades on Thursday should be good to go! Showers move in for a soggy end to the week.

Rain returns
Rain returns(WBKO)

Cooler temperatures bring us into the weekend, with highs in the 50s for our final day of winter. Spring begins on Sunday and it will be sunny with 60s!

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Wheat
Morgantown man charged with robbery at a Glasgow Subway
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Judge makes ban on Bob Saget autopsy records release permanent
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery brings gourmet milkshakes to Bowling Green
The highly anticipated Blaze Pizza Pi Day celebration returns today
Bowling Green’s Blaze Pizza to celebrate Pi Day
Welcome dinner for Afghan refugees
Bowling Green hosts welcoming event for Afghan refugees

Latest News

A nice day
Today will be even warmer than yesterday!
A nice day
A nice day
Pushing 70 Tuesday afternoon
Spring-like Conditions Continue!
A Sunny Start to the Week
A sunny start to the week