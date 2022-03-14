Seasonable sunshine for the final Monday of winter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snow was on the ground to start the weekend, but with highs in the 50s yesterday afternoon we saw a lot of melt.

A warming trend is on the way this week

St. Patrick’s Day weather is looking like gold

Rain returns on Friday

Today will be a beautiful, but at times breezy day with highs in the lower 60s this afternoon. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s. More clouds move in on Wednesday and there may be a brief light passing shower. It looks like most of the rain will stay to our south. Thursday is St. Patrick’s day and we are getting really lucky with our weather. Look for clouds and sun with highs in the lower 70s.

Luckily the rain holds off until Friday, so any parades on Thursday should be good to go! Showers move in for a soggy end to the week.

Cooler temperatures bring us into the weekend, with highs in the 50s for our final day of winter. Spring begins on Sunday and it will be sunny with 60s!

