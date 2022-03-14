Advertisement

Shooting outside Chicago pizza shop leaves 7 men wounded

Superintendent of Police David O'Neal Brown said he needs the public's help in bringing shooter to justice. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a shooting outside a pizza shop on Chicago’s South Side has left seven men wounded.

Police say the men were standing near the street Sunday afternoon when they were shot.

Initial information from police indicated two were in critical condition and the others were in good condition.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says a car pulled up near the Little Caesars and someone inside the vehicle “almost immediately” opened fire.

Brown says: “Whether it was a targeted shooting or an altercation, it’s unacceptable.”

No arrests were immediately made.

The shooting comes amid an increase in gun violence in the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Wheat
Morgantown man charged with robbery at a Glasgow Subway
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Judge makes ban on Bob Saget autopsy records release permanent
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery brings gourmet milkshakes to Bowling Green
The highly anticipated Blaze Pizza Pi Day celebration returns today
Bowling Green’s Blaze Pizza to celebrate Pi Day
Welcome dinner for Afghan refugees
Bowling Green hosts welcoming event for Afghan refugees

Latest News

Glasgow robbery arrest
Glasgow Robbery Arrest
College street fire
College street fire
BG shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
Man indicted for murder
Man indicted for murder in Ohio County
COVID-19 2 years later
COVID-19: 2 years later