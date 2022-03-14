Spring-like Conditions Continue!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The work week got off to a GREAT start weatherwise! Monday brought us mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures that topped out in the upper 60s for Bowling Green. We may be a bit warmer still come Tuesday!

A small rain chance at mid-week

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s. More clouds move in on Wednesday and there may be a brief light passing shower. It looks like most of the rain will stay to our south. Thursday is St. Patrick’s day and we are getting really lucky with our weather. Look for clouds and sun with highs in the lower 70s.

Our next decent shot at widespread rain comes Friday as a frontal system moves through. This cools us down just a bit for the start of the upcoming weekend before we warm back up again just in time for the “official” start of Spring Sunday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer. High 67. Low 44. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. A stray shower possible early. High 68. Low 46. Winds SE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High 73. Low 53. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 59

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 82 (2012)

Record Low: 5 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.13″ (-0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 12.75″ (+2.95″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 9 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.