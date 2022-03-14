Advertisement

UK researchers successfully launch space capsule experiment

By Adam Burniston
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the summer of 2020 a team of students and scientists with the University of Kentucky developed capsules with experimental thermal protection systems, also known as heat shields, that were sent into space.

These capsules were then recently sent back to Earth to test these shields as they traveled 20 times the speed of sound through the atmosphere. Their goal is to help make heat shields more efficient, lighter, and customizable to fit any scenario.

“The other one is that there are environments that are extremely different. For instance, we have a good idea how to do that on Earth but a different planet will necessitate different heat shields,” said Dr. Alexandre Martin, a mechanical and aerospace engineering professor.

With this mission UK also made some history. Not only was it the first 3D printed heat shield to fly on an entry mission, but it’s the first university-built capsule to reach hypersonic speeds while also successfully transiting a planetary atmosphere.

“You want to be able to as you print it, you change the property along the way, so you can better redirect heat, you can have hit spots at certain places where you would like them to or not then,” Dr. Martin said.

While this initial test was a major success, the data provided through this mission will help them develop more tests to further improve this technology for future missions as well.

“We can go back and try to reconstruct what’s happened, which is not trivial because things are exploding left and right and then we’re going to be able to use that and reproduce what happened with the capsule with our numerical model,” Dr. Martin said.

This mission has also been a big part to the university’s new aerospace program. It just recently launched with the first graduate this year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Governor says extra SNAP benefits would end without COVID state of emergency
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery brings gourmet milkshakes to Bowling Green
Teranga Academy
Teranga Academy coming to Bowling Green in August 2022
"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
Aaron McQuady.
Ohio County grand jury indicts Sebree man for murder, assault charges

Latest News

Gov. Beshear talks Brent Spence Bridge
Gov. Andy Beshear Announces Two More Excellence Awards for Brent Spence Bridge Emergency Repair Project
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
Tristan Chase Settles
Logan County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help finding missing child
Supreme Court to hear arguments over ballot question
Glasgow robbery arrest
Glasgow Robbery Arrest